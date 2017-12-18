Alleged drink driver stopped just hours after police warned motorists not to drive in ‘treacherous’ conditions

Police have urged people to drive safely after a man was arrested for allegedly drink driving on a North-east road.

Officers were patrolling the A920 in the early hours of Saturday morning when they pulled over a driver on suspicion of drink driving.

Earlier, police had urged drivers in the North-east not to drive unless absolutely necessary due to “treacherous” road conditions.

A Police Scotland spokesman said a 34-year-old man had been arrested in connection with drink driving on the road between Pitmedden and Ellon.

He said: “Icy roads with fresh snow and alcohol should never mix.”