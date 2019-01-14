Police warn motorists of icy roads in north-east

Officers are warning drivers to take extra care on the roads in the north-east due to icy conditions.

Police issued the warning via social media, advising of adverse conditions on some roads in Aberdeenshire.

In particular, motorists are warned about icy conditions at the Cairn O’ Mount.

ICY CONDITIONS across #Aberdeenshire at the moment – in particular at the Cairn O' Mount. PLEASE drive with caution if you are using our roads this morning and #StaySafe — NE Roads Updates (@PolScotRoadsNE) January 14, 2019

