Police warn motorists of icy roads in north-east

by Callum Main
14/01/2019, 9:41 am
Officers are warning drivers to take extra care on the roads in the north-east due to icy conditions.

Police issued the warning via social media, advising of adverse conditions on some roads in Aberdeenshire.

In particular, motorists are warned about icy conditions at the Cairn O’ Mount.

