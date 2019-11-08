Police warn drivers to take care as freezing temperatures hit north-east overnight

In a tweet they said: “If you are scraping your car this morning due to the rain freezing on the windscreen, don’t forget how icy it was once your car is cosy and warm inside. The road doesn’t have heating.”
Police have warned drivers to take care on the roads this morning after freezing temperatures hit the north-east overnight.
In a tweet they said: “If you are scraping your car this morning due to the rain freezing on the windscreen, don’t forget how icy it was once your car is cosy and warm inside. The road doesn’t have heating.”
If you are scraping your car this morning due to the rain freezing on the windscreen. Don’t forget how icy it was once your car is cosy and warm inside. The road doesn’t have heating. pic.twitter.com/2m34vp7vbP
— NE Roads Updates (@PolScotRoadsNE) November 8, 2019
In another social media post police advised drivers to give themselves extra time for their commute as there could be isolated patches of ice.
It’s a frosty morning. We advise you give yourselves an extra 10 minutes to defrost your windscreens. Take extra care when driving, especially on rural roads as they could be isolated patches of ice. Here’s to a safe last school run or commute of the week. #keepingpeoplesafe pic.twitter.com/xhOI91w8F9
— Aberdeen City Police (@AberdeenCPolice) November 8, 2019