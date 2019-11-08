Police warn drivers to take care as freezing temperatures hit north-east overnight

In a tweet they said: “If you are scraping your car this morning due to the rain freezing on the windscreen, don’t forget how icy it was once your car is cosy and warm inside. The road doesn’t have heating.”

Police have warned drivers to take care on the roads this morning after freezing temperatures hit the north-east overnight.

In another social media post police advised drivers to give themselves extra time for their commute as there could be isolated patches of ice.