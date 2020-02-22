Police warn drivers to avoid busy Aberdeen roundabout

Police have warned motorists to avoid a busy Aberdeen roundabout due to roadworks taking place all weekend.

The Haudagain roundabout is down to one lane on the western side at Great Northern Road for vehicles travelling both east from the Bucksburn direction and west towards Bucksburn.

In addition, there is a single lane closure on the southbound section of North Anderson Drive.

Police have advised motorists to use alternative routes and consider using the AWPR to approach the city from different directions.

They have also warned people travelling for the Aberdeen Vs Ross County football game this afternoon to leave enough time for their journey.