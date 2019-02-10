Police warn drivers of delays as north-east road blocked by lorry

Police have urged drivers to take care on a north-east road due to a broken-down lorry.

The vehicle is blocking the A98 near Boyndie, between Banff and Portsoy.

The lorry, believed to be owned by supermarket giant Tesco, is currently close to a “sharp bend” which is causing disruption to traffic.

Road HazzardA98 Portsoy to Banff near to Boyndie.Police Scotland are advising motorists to take care on A98 whislt a… Posted by North East Police Division on Sunday, 10 February 2019

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Traffic officers are currently on scene, and vehicle recovery is on its way.

“We are hopeful that the lorry will be moved within the hour.”