Police warn children to stay off railway tracks after series of incidents around Aberdeenshire

The British Transport Police have asked parents and carers to teach children about the dangers of playing on railway tracks after several incidents in Aberdeenshire.

Kids have been spotted on stretches of track in Port Elphinstone, Inverurie and at the Boat of Kintore level crossing.

With the Easter holidays approaching, officers say it is particularly important that people know what their children are doing when they leave the house.

Inspector Bryan O’Neill said: “The railway is full of hidden dangers.

“Too many times we have seen the tragic consequences of young people ignoring the warnings about trespassing on the railway and taking risks that have resulted in terrible injuries or death, so it’s vital that parents play their part and ensure they know where their children are and what they are up to.

“Passengers continue to be our eyes and ears and they can help us by reporting crimes and concerns by texting 61016.”

Network Rail senior community engagement manager Mark Henderson added: “Trespassing on the railway can result in life-changing or even fatal injuries.

“We work closely with the British Transport Police to educate young people about the dangers on the railway and would urge the public to keep well off the tracks.”

You Vs Train, created by BTP and Network Rail, is a hard-hitting campaign which demonstrates the awful consequences of trespassing on the railway.

More information about the campaign can be found on the website here.