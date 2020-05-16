Police warn against attending anti-lockdown gatherings in Aberdeen

Officers in the north-east are strongly urging people not to take part in planned mass gatherings in Aberdeen.

The events, publicised on social media call on people to be “part of the largest mass gathering since the lockdown”.

Similar events are planned in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Dundee and Inverness.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We would strongly urge people not to take part.

“The Scottish Government’s guidance is clear – people should only leave the house for very limited purposes, for example for basic necessities, such as food and medicine, for exercise, for medical needs or travelling for work which cannot be done at home.

“Public gatherings of more than two people, with limited exceptions, are prohibited.

“Officers will be on patrols across local communities including areas identified for mass gathering events.

“We are grateful to members of the public who have raised concerns about these events to us and would like to reassure communities that we will respond to any unlawful activity in order to protect the public.

“Our approach will remain as one of engaging with the public to explain the importance of staying at home to protect the NHS and if necessary, as a last resort enforcement.”

The Evening Express has deliberately omitted the name of the group organising the gathering and the time and location of the planned event from this report to refrain from encouraging people to attend.