Police warn Aberdeen residents to lock up their bikes after series of thefts

Police in Aberdeen are urging residents to secure their bicycles after a spate of thefts.

Officers released the warning after a number of high-value bikes were stolen over the last three weeks.

Affected areas include the city centre, Rosemount, the West End, Seaton and Northfield.

Five bikes were stolen including a grey and orange Voodoo Marasa hybrid gents bike, an Orange Clockwork gents mountain bike, a Giant red mountain bike, a Whyte black and orange mountain bike, and three Boardman mountain bikes – one purple, one black, one black and white.

In many of the incidents, the bikes were easy targets as they were secured only through use of chain locks which can be easily cut.

Constable Claire Miller, of Aberdeen’s Crime Reduction Unit, said: “There are a number of steps that can be taken to reduce the likelihood of your bike being stolen.

“Invest in a good quality, robust bike lock such as a D lock or a thick cable lock. Ideally, use two different types of locks as a thief will need more tools to steal it.

“Consider fitting your bike with an alarm or a tracking device.

“Always store your bike indoors; never outside.

“If your bike is stored in a common stairwell, lock your bike with two locks to a secure banister, bicycle rack or ground anchor.

“If your bike is stored in a shed or garage, fit a good quality padlock to the shed door and use non-return screws to secure the hinges. In addition, lock your bike with two locks to a ground or wall anchor.

“When out and about, lock your bike every time you leave it, even for a few minutes, and use good quality locks, locking through the frame and wheel to an immovable object.”

Police are keeping an open mind into a possible connection between the crimes as inquiries continue.

Sergeant Andy Sawers, of the City Centre Problem Solving team, said: “It’s likely that those responsible for stealing these bikes will try to sell them on to members of the public.

“If somebody has approached you trying to sell one of these bikes in what you think might be suspicious circumstances, please get in touch with police as soon as possible. Information can be provided via 101, quoting reference number 0417 of 22 January, or can be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

For more information on how to secure your bike, visit here.