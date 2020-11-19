Show Links
Warning after fake cops request cash from people in Aberdeen

by Ana Da Silva
19/11/2020
Aberdeen residents are being warned to be cautious after fraudsters posing as police officers asked people to withdraw money for them.

In the incidents criminals have claimed to be from the police or representatives of a bank.

Chief Inspector Darren Bruce, local area commander for Aberdeen City North, said: “We would like to again be clear that under no circumstances would a police officer request that you withdraw money from your bank to be handed over to the police.

