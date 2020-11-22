Police ‘very concerned’ for welfare of missing north-east man

Can you help police trace missing north-east man Whinton Nicol?

The 61-year-old from Broadley, near Buckie, was last seen around 10.50am this morning.

He was walking on the B9016 Braes of Enzie Road to the south of the village into the face of oncoming traffic

Sergeant Scott Brander said: “This is out of character for Whinton and we are very concerned for his welfare as he requires regular medication. If anyone has seen Whinton or has any knowledge of his whereabouts, please contact police on 101.”

Mr Nicol is described as around 5ft 10ins, medium build with grey hair and could appear unsteady on his feet. When last seen, he was wearing dark trousers and a camouflage hooded jumper.