Police urge public to be vigilant after four vehicles stolen in Aberdeen in one night

A man today spoke of his shock after three vehicles were stolen from his Aberdeen home.

The two cars and a motorbike were taken from a property on Salisbury Terrace on Monday night.

Police appealed for information over the theft of the black Vauxhall Mokka, blue Peugeot 3008 and black KTM 650 motorbike.

The owner, who did not want to be named, said: “We came down and the door was ajar.

“They managed to get in and pinched the keys from next to the door.

“They got away with the two cars and the motorbike, which was in our garage in the lane round the back. It was a shock.

“Hopefully someone has seen something to track them down.

“We don’t know who might have done it or why but there seems to be a lot of these people going around at the moment.

“It makes you realise how vulnerable you can be.

“The fact we were in the house at the time is obviously not nice.”

And in a separate incident a yellow/orange Mini Cooper, registration SW14 BUU, was taken from the Hardgate area of Aberdeen.

Detective Sergeant John Lumsden said: “We have had a number of car theft incidents over the last few weeks and with four vehicles taken in one night we really need the public to assist us.

“These vehicles have been stolen opportunistically by thieves trying house doors, finding one unlocked, entering, finding keys for vehicles and using them to steal them.

“To avoid being the victim of such crimes, ensure you lock your vehicle when you leave it unattended, lock doors and windows, especially overnight, and keep your car keys in a safe place, preferably not next to the front door.”