Police urge people to lock their doors following spate of thefts across north-east

Police are urging people to secure their homes following a spate of thefts and acquisitive crimes across the north-east.

There were incidents in Aberdeen, Ellon, Newburgh and Cruden Bay on Sunday and Monday.

A 19-year-old has since been charged and appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday.

Local officers, the roads policing unit and other specialist resources were involved in the investigation.

Detective Sergeant Scott McKay, from Aberdeen CID, said: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank the police for their assistance with our inquiry and wish to take the opportunity to remind everyone of the importance of ensuring that you lock and secure your homes and vehicles during the hours of darkness to deter those involved in theft-type crimes.”

Anyone with information about acquisitive crime in their area or those involved in handling stolen goods should call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.