Police urge people to avoid visiting exposed coastal areas as adverse weather continues to batter north-east

People are being urged to keep themselves safe and avoid exposed coastal areas as heavy rain and strong winds batter Scotland.

The Met Office issued a yellow alert for the the north-east and warned the conditions could lead to flooding and travel disruption.

Flood alerts have been issued by Sepa for Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray.

A statement from Sepa read: “Heavy rain is forecast to affect parts of this area on Saturday and into Sunday.

“This could cause some flooding impacts from rivers and surface water, particularly in the south of the area.”

Police appealed to people on social media asking people to keep safe.

In a tweet, the force said: “With #StormAiden bringing dangerous conditions this weekend we are urging people to avoid visiting exposed coastal areas for your own safety. If you see someone at risk or in difficulty at sea or along the coast always dial 999 and ask for Coastguard @HMCoastguard #KnowWhoToCall.”

Motorists have also reported issues on some north-east roads with surface water and fallen trees blocking routes.