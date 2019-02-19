Police urge north-east residents to report hate crime

Police have launched a campaign urging people to report hate crime suffered at night.

New figures show 80% of all hate crime that happens in the evening in Scottish towns and city centres could be going unreported.

Victims include taxi drivers and shop workers.

Chief Superintendent John McKenzie told the Evening Express: “It’s essential people understand what hate crime is and report it if they become victims or if become witnesses.”

Aberdeen Inspired’s evening and night-time economy manager Nicola Johnston said: “It is of huge importance to our city centre that the people who work there are treated with the same level of respect and consideration afforded to all professionals.”

She added: “It is great to see Police Scotland leading this campaign and increasing awareness, as well as providing additional support.”