Police urge motorists to avoid A90 due to wide load convoy

by Shona Gossip
25/10/2020, 9:40 am
Police are urging motorists to avoid the A90 Peterhead to Ellon road as they escort an abnormal load.

Both the north and soundbound lanes of the road are being used to transport the wide load to Ellon.

Police are advising motorists to find an alternative route.