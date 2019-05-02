Police urge forward planning ahead of Pittodrie clash and BHGE 10K

Police have urged Aberdeen residents to plan ahead during a busy weekend for Aberdeen.

The BHGE 10k Running Festival, a crunch tie between Celtic and Aberdeen at Pittodrie and the May bank holiday all fall this weekend.

As a result, the city is expected to be much busier than usual, and a number of road closures have been implemented as a result of the running festival.

Officers have advised journey times may be extended due to the closures, and are instructing members of the public to be fully aware before setting off.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Chief Inspector Rob Sturton, who has responsibility for the Divisional Alcohol and Violence Reduction Unit (DAVRU), said: “If you are heading out to enjoy yourself this weekend remember there are some simple steps you can take to help prevent you either becoming involved in criminality or becoming a victim.

“We want people to have fun and spend time with their friends and family and enjoy what our communities have to offer but know your limits, stick to them and ensure you have planned ahead so you know you will get home safely.

“There are some fantastic events on this weekend including football at Pittodrie on Saturday and the Aberdeen BHGE 10k Running Festival on Sunday for which there are a number of road closures in place.

“We will have additional officers on duty and there will be stewards at the events so if you need help just ask.

“The Police Scotland Youth Volunteers will also be assisting at the running festival and would welcome the opportunity to engage with you if you are attending.

“We have been working closely with all the event organisers over a number of months to ensure they pass as smoothly and successfully as possible.

“We will also have a strong presence in communities across the north-east, working with partners, to provide visible reassurance for those enjoying what the night time economy has to offer.

“We recognise how important it is for people to enjoy their weekends off work but it is just as important that they do so safely and responsibly.

“Becoming involved in a criminal offence either as a victim or an offender can have long-lasting and serious consequences including a jail sentence or serious injuries.

“Please be responsible for your actions. If you find yourself in a confrontational situation just walk away.

“Look after yourself and your friends and make sure you have a safe method of getting home whether that is a pre-arranged lift with a friend or family member, a booked taxi or bus.

“Don’t leave your belongings or drinks unattended and if you have any concerns report these to the police or any member of staff.

“I can absolutely reassure people that our focus is on keeping you safe and that where a crime has been reported to us it will be thoroughly investigated and everything possible will be done to ensure those responsible are held to account for their actions.”