Police urge extra caution after Met Office issues weather warning for north-east

Police are urging motorists to take extra caution after the Met Office issued another weather warning for north-east.

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for tomorrow as towns across the north-east are to expect heavy rain showers and thunderstorms.

The heavy showers risk flooding and the police have asked the public to remain cautious.

Road Policing Chief Inspector Stewart Mackie said: “Areas may become hazardous due to rain and thunderstorms therefore extra caution should be taken. If you are travelling you should ensure you and your vehicle are adequately prepared.”