Police urge caution following fire in Kingseat woods

Police in Aberdeenshire are urging people to be cautious about setting fires in wooded areas.

The warning comes after emergency services were forced to extinguish a fire at Kingseat last week.

Constable David Calvert, of Garioch community policing team, said: “On April 22, 2021, the fire service was called to the small wooded area beside Kingseat, Newmachar in relation to a fire.

“The fire was extinguished before taking hold, however, was linked to a campfire.

“The public are asked to remember their responsibility when lighting fires in public areas in terms of the Outdoor Access Code.

“Due to the recent dry spell this is more prevalent for fires taking hold and spreading.”