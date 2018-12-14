Police urge Aberdeen revellers to take care on Christmas nights out

Police have issued safety advice to Aberdeen revellers in the build-up to Christmas.

Dedicated patrols will be on duty throughout December to keep people safe as many head out for their Christmas parties and seasonal celebrations.

Sergeant Gavin Jardine said: “Mainly it’s to do with a bit of overindulging in alcohol and then becoming detached from friends and then trying to make their way home safely, these can often be issues we come across in the early hours of the morning.”

Revellers are set to descend on the city centre tonight for what could be one of the busiest nights of the year, while the following week, dubbed “Mad Friday”, is set to be just as hectic.

Sgt Jardine said: “We have extra patrols out and we’re being highly visible, we’re liaising regularly with the retail premises, licensed premises as well and I’ve been in touch with the hotel association so we can gauge what resources need to be in the right place at the right time in relation to parties that are ongoing in hotels.

“The street pastors will also be on duty at the weekends who are a great help and their work often goes unseen.”

Sgt Jardine had a message for those heading out this Christmas.

He said: “If one person doesn’t get into the premises don’t just all leave him or her at the door and carry on enjoying the night.

“There will be a good reason for them not getting into the premises, make sure they’re not left alone. Get them into a taxi or bus or phone somebody for them to pick them up. Don’t leave people alone, basically.

“Another good idea would be to plan how you’re going to get home before you go out, know where the taxi ranks are, know what buses are on, which can all be found on various websites. Enjoy yourself. We’re not here to stop people having fun, because it should be a fun time of year and I wouldn’t want the police to be detracting from any of that.

“Look after each other, be safe, enjoy yourselves, have a think about what you’re doing, dress appropriately for the weather.”

Meanwhile, Nicola Johnson, Aberdeen Inspired evening and night time economy manager, said: “The festive period is a wonderful time to enjoy all our city centre has to offer. Whether you are enjoying a meal out before heading to the Aberdeen Christmas Village, or having a night out, a large number of organisations work to ensure provisions are in place for everyone to have a safe and enjoyable experience.

“Along with Police Scotland and the Street Pastors, our home safe marshals, free phone-charging points, Ask for Angela campaign and Unight pubwatch initiatives are examples of some of the services that ensure Aberdeen continues to be a safe, fun and vibrant city centre.”