Police urge Aberdeen parents to talk to children over antisocial behaviour

Police in Aberdeen have urged parents to talk to their children following a number of incidents of antisocial behaviour in the west of the city.

Officers have been made aware of a variety of incidents, including groups of young people partying and property being vandalised.

Now they have urged parents to encourage their children to act responsibly.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

A report to the Craigiebuckler and Seafield Community Council reads: “Over the past month we have received the odd sporadic call of youths congregating and causing a nuisance with one ‘party’ in a rear garden being dispersed and suitable advice passed to all persons present.

“Officers are making enquiries into a vandalism at Hazelhead Academy whereby metal barriers were damaged on July 23.

“Two further vandalisms to vehicles (Queens Road and Kildrummy Road areas) have been reported on separate dates. These are not connected and a positive line of enquiry is being followed to identify those responsible.

“It is important for all parents/guardians to speak with their children, encourage them to act socially responsible, with courtesy to others and most importantly know where their children are and what they are up to.”