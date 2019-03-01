Police urge Aberdeen and Rangers fans to behave responsibly on Sunday

Football fans are being reminded to control their alcohol intake ahead of this weekend’s Dons match.

The Scottish Cup Quarter Final will take place on Sunday at Pittodrie between Aberdeen FC and Rangers FC.

Police Scotland has encouraged people to behave themselves, and said anyone who is drunk will not be allowed to enter the stadium.

Match commander Superintendent Richard Craig said: “It is well-documented that drinking too much alcohol can lead you to become more vulnerable to becoming involved in crime either as a victim or perpetrator.

“I am urging supporters to behave responsibly and be aware that if you’re drunk you won’t be allowed entry to the stadium and you’ll miss the match.

“Anyone who does become involved in disorder or any act of violence will be dealt with robustly.

“Additional officers will be on duty across the north-east and within the stadium on Sunday and they will be supported by specialist resources.

“Our officers are extremely experienced in policing football matches and will be able to offer assistance should anyone need it.”

The match is due to kick off at 1.30pm, with areas such as the city centre, Pittodrie, Aberdeen Beach and Seaton expected to be busier than usual.

Those looking to travel this way should plan their journey in advance, and allow themselves plenty of time to get to the stadium.

Superintendent Craig added: “I would remind supporters that those entering Pittodrie will be closely monitored for possession of alcohol or pyrotechnics of any kind.

“It is a condition of entry to the ground that fans allow themselves to be searched and those who refuse will be turned away by the club.

“We will be implementing policing operations throughout the day, including spot checks on buses and coaches travelling to the game.”