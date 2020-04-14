Police unable to trace man after woman allegedly grabbed near P&J Live

Police say they have found no evidence of criminality after a woman was allegedly approached and grabbed by a man near the P&J Live facility in Aberdeen.

Officers were called to the site shortly before 2.30pm on Sunday after a report of a woman being confronted by a man on East Burn Road, which runs through the complex, pictured.

The man allegedly approached the woman at the complex in Bucksburn and accused her of stealing his mobile phone.

When she denied the accusation the man is alleged to have grabbed her.

Police Scotland confirmed they had received a report of the incident but have been unable to establish evidence of criminality.

Officers said no trace of the man could be found when they attended the scene on Sunday afternoon following the report.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Police Scotland received a report of a woman who was approached by a man on East Burn Road near the event complex in Aberdeen around 2.20pm on Sunday.

“Officers attended and no trace of the man was found. Nobody was injured and no reports of any criminality have been received.”