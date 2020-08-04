Police treating fire at former Aberdeen school as deliberate

Police are treating a fire at a former Aberdeen school as deliberate.

Officers were called to the derelict Cordyce Primary School at 9.50pm on Friday along with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

Detective Constable Stuart Hache, of Aberdeen CID, said: “Thankfully no one has been injured as a result of the fire, however we are now treating the fire as wilful.

“We are still appealing for anyone who has information and are especially keen to speak to a group of youths who were seen in the vicinity at the time of the outbreak of fire.”

A total of nine appliances, including a height vehicle, were called to the Riverside Drive site in Dyce.

Police cordoned off Riverview Drive between Balloch Way and Todlaw Walk while emergency services dealt with the incident.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police via telephone number 101, quoting incident number 4348 of 31 July 2020.

Alternatively calls can be made via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.