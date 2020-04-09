Police treating death of man at Aberdeen flats as ‘unexplained’

A man has been found dead at an Aberdeen high-rise.

Emergency services were called to Linksfield Court at around 4am this morning.

Police Scotland said the 38-year-old man had died suddenly, and his death was being treated as unexplained.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing a number of police vehicles and ambulances at the Seaton high-rise shortly after 4am.

Officers were also seen searching the area near the property at around 11am.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Emergency services were called to Linksfield Court, Aberdeen around 4am, following the sudden death of a 38-year-old man.

“The death is being treated as unexplained. Inquiries are ongoing.”