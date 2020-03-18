Police treating Aberdeen car fire as deliberate

Police are investigating car fire in Aberdeen.

Officers and a fire crew attended the incident on Morrison Drive last night at about 8.40pm. A car was alight but was extinguished quickly by the appliance.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue spokeswoman confirmed that they left the scene at 9.08pm.

Police said the vehicle was uplifted at 11.20pm.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a vehicle on fire near Morrison Drive in Aberdeen around 8.45pm on Tuesday.

“Nobody was injured in the incident.

“Police are treating the fire as wilful and inquiries are ongoing. Anyone with information in connection is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference number 2986 of 17 March.”