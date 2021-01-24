Show Links
Police trace missing north-east teen following public appeal

by Cheryl Livingstone
24/01/2021, 7:04 pm Updated: 24/01/2021, 8:00 pm
A missing north-east teenager has been traced safe and well.

Officers appealed to the public to help trace 19-year-old Alex Stevens.

He was last seen at his home address in Strichen by his family at 2pm on Saturday.

The force has now confirmed he has been traced safe and well.