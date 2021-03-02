Show Links
Police trace missing Fraserburgh teen

by David Walker
02/03/2021, 7:06 am Updated: 02/03/2021, 9:10 am
Police have now traced a teen missing from Fraserburgh.

Connor Smith was reported missing yesterday.

However, police have now confirmed that they have traced the 17-year-old “safe and well.”

They thanked the public for their help in sharing their appeal and commenting on their social media post.

