Police trace missing Fraserburgh teen

Police have now traced a teen missing from Fraserburgh.
Connor Smith was reported missing yesterday.
However, police have now confirmed that they have traced the 17-year-old “safe and well.”
They thanked the public for their help in sharing their appeal and commenting on their social media post.
Posted by North East Police Division on Tuesday, March 2, 2021
