Police trace man who asked for help at Aberdeen hospital then disappeared

A man who asked for help at an Aberdeen hospital then disappeared has been traced by police.

Officers launched an appeal after a man asked for assistance at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary on Sunday and was directed to the nearby accident and emergency department.

Police said he never attended, and an appeal was launched, however he has now been traced.

A police statement said: “Police in Aberdeen would like to thank everyone who got in touch after an appeal was issued following a man seeking assistance at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary on Sunday.

“Officers can confirm that both the man who was driving the dark grey-coloured Mini and the passenger of the vehicle have been traced.”