Police to launch two week campaign to reduce antisocial behaviour in Aberdeen communities

A campaign targetting antisocial behaviour in two Aberdeen communities will get underway next week.

Police Scotland, along with Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, Aberdeen City Council and CFINE, will be working to reduce issues in the Mastrick and Northfield areas.

Starting on Monday, events will be held focusing on the Cornhill, Rosehill and Cairncry high-rise flats in Mastrick.

The following week will see the operation targeting the Moir and Cummings Park areas of Northfield.

Mastrick Constable Richard Arton said: “Similar community events have been held in the Oldtown and Marchburn areas of Northfield over the last few years as part of the community policing team’s activity to reduce antisocial behaviour.

“These events have been found to be worthwhile with lines of communication opening up and engagement taking place and ultimately improvements being made to help the community.

“As has been done with these previous events there will be representatives from partner agencies as well as ourselves to give lots of advice and information to help improve the quality of life for local residents.

“In order to help tackle local issues we rely on local residents telling us what they are, however, members of the community can be reluctant to report matters to the police.

“By bringing together everyone who can contribute to improving the area such as the council and fire service, I hope that people in the community will find it easier to come forward and highlight any concerns they have.”

Speaking about the Northfield event, Constable Katie Humphries said: “We’ve had good success with the previous events in Oldtown and Marchburn and so we were keen to replicate this in the Cummings Park area.

“Youth annoyance and antisocial behaviour are issues that we hear about that cause concern for local residents.

“As well as Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, housing and the council’s antisocial behaviour team we will also have assistance from road policing colleagues who will be conducting school safety patrols in and around the areas of Provost Fraser Drive and Provost Rust Drive.

“We will also have additional patrols with the Northfield School based officer to deter antisocial behaviour amongst local youths.

“The teams are looking forward to the events and we’ll be delighted to speak to anyone who wishes to discuss any issues they have about their area.

“The charity CFINE will also be assisting during the weeks by providing food parcel’s to anyone who is in need.”