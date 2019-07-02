Police to host web chat to help north-east domestic abuse victims

Police are urging domestic abuse victims to seek help during an online talk later this week.

The North East Division is hosting a Facebook chat on Thursday, inviting people to ask questions of its officers from the public protection unit and calling on victims to report incidents in confidence.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Have you experienced domestic abuse and need support?

“Or are you concerned that someone you know is at risk? We want to know.

“Be assured that all information provided to the police is handled sensitively.”