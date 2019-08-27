Police to hold community sessions in north-east

Police Scotland is to hold three community events in the north-east this week to help residents with a number of issues.

The “community surgery” events will take place in the Formartine area and have been planned in partnership with councillors and community councils.

Aberdeenshire Council itself is also involved in organising the events.

It is hoped the sessions will help residents with various housing, health or roads-related queries.

The first community surgery will be held tomorrow from 4-6pm in the Marriage Room at the council building on Bridge Street, Ellon.

The second will be held at Turriff Primary School on Meadowbank Road from 4-6pm, while the third is at Balmedie Primary on Forsyth Road the following day.

Local Inspector Andy Scott said: “While there are already accessible means by which the public can contact us, many people don’t want to attend at a police station or council offices, or are not comfortable using social media where we publicise information.

“I hope these events encourage people who have concerns to attend so the most relevant agency can assist.”