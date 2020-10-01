Dedicated police patrols in Peterhead over school holidays to alleviate community concerns

Police will carry out extra patrols in a north-east town during the summer holidays following concerns raised by the local community.

From October 9 until October 25, police have said dedicated patrols will be carried out in Peterhead as well as the surrounding villages.

The move comes following incidents of anti-social behaviour.

Police said there have been a number of incidents involving youths in the town centre, school grounds and local parks.

Patrols will be carried out by officers, special constables and community wardens and will concentrate on where young people regularly gather with a focus on promoting positive engagement with local youths as well as providing community reassurance.

Sergeant Wayne Bedford of the Peterhead community policing team said: “Anti-social behaviour can have a big impact on any community and our officers will look to positively engage with youths, encouraging them to consider their behaviour as well as tackling issues that are impacting on our local residents.

“I encourage members of the public to contact police on 101 regarding any concerns they have.”