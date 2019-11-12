Police to carry out road safety operations in Aberdeen

A series of roadside policing operations is to take place in Aberdeen.

As the sunset is getting closer to the time schoolchildren walk home from school, police want motorists to ensure they stick to the rules of the road – including obeying 20mph speed limits and stopping for crossing patrol officers.

To encourage motorists to think safely, police are stepping up patrols on streets outside several schools in the city in the coming weeks and will deal with any drivers breaking the law.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “In response to requests from members of the public, officers will be taking a robust approach, balancing education with enforcement, to ensure the relatively small minority who are responsible for committing offences and antisocial behaviour with vehicles are held accountable for their actions.

“Residents in the areas affected by antisocial driving are encouraged to contact police on 101 at the time to report incidents for us to take positive action.”