Police Think U Know safety campaign to help keep children safe online

Police in the north-east are promoting a range of activities to help parents and carers keep their children safe online.

Officer from North East Police Division are supporting Think U Know, which contains a number of packs aimed at different age groups.

Each of the packs contains 15-minute activities, with games children can play while learning how to keep themselves safe online.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Police said in a statement: “We are all spending more time online and becoming more reliant on the connectivity technology offers for our families.

“Educate your family about some of the dangers online and help keep them safe.

“It’s okay to be curious and ask questions about what your children are doing and who they’re talking to online. They wouldn’t chat to strangers in public and neither should they online.”

For more information, visit thinkuknow.co.uk