Police thank public for patience after north-east bus crash

Officers have thanked the public for their patience after a north-east bus crash.

Emergency services were called to the scene around 7.30pm on Monday night, where an RS Coaches vehicle crashed on the A96 near Cairnie, north of Huntly.

The bus veered across to the opposite side of the carriageway and overturned on an embankment.

The 60-year-old male driver, who was alone in the vehicle at the time, was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, though he did not suffer serious injuries.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

A tractor was used to right the coach.

Road Policing Sergeant Peter Henderson said: “Thankfully, once the driver was fully assessed at hospital, it was established he did not sustain any serious injuries in this collision.

“I wish to thank motorists for their patience during the closure of the A96 while officers dealt with the incident.”