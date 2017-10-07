Public thanked for helping to snare two drug dealers

Detectives today thanked people in Aberdeen for their help after two men were convicted following a major drugs bust.

Officers received so many calls from residents worried about drug dealer Daniel Adams, 25, of Aberdeen, that they launched a covert operation to stop him in his tracks in July 2016.

Within three months he and fellow dealer Ian Austin, 39, of Liverpool, were caught in the act and police had taken almost £325,000 of cannabis off the streets.

Adams and Austin both admitted being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs at the High Court in Glasgow on Thursday, and detectives have thanked the public for their help.

Detective Inspector Robin Sim, of the Organised Crime and Counter-Terrorism Unit in Aberdeen, said: “We had a lot of intelligence from people across Aberdeen about Adams, who turned out to be high up in the supply of controlled drugs across the city.

“Often we cannot become aware of such people without residents getting in touch and I would like to thank people for their assistance.”

Police kept tabs on Adams for a month until August 25, 2016 when they saw him leaving a flat in Balgownie Court and give a rucksack to Austin.

Officers followed Austin and stopped his car on the M74 near Lockerbie. They found a shoebox inside a rucksack containing £39,920.

When he was questioned by police, Austin claimed to be a snake breeder who had travelled to Aberdeen to sell pythons.

Det Insp Sim said: “At that point, Austin had no idea the police had been carrying out surveillance on him for a significant amount of time. He was a link between Adams and organised crime individuals in England.”

Despite Austin being taken in by police, Adams carried on with his illegal activities and officers continued to watch him.

They swooped on September 23 as Adams travelled to Glasgow and was seen exchanging a large number of boxes. Detectives stopped him on the M74 and recovered almost 100kg of cannabis resin with an estimated value of £323,330.

Det Insp Sim said: “It wasn’t particularly surprising that Austin being detained didn’t have an impact on Adams.

“Often criminals are so caught up in moving money and drugs around that they continue with their illegal activity, even when they know others have been taken out of the picture.

“When he went to Glasgow, it was an unusual place for him to go, and certainly unusual for someone so high up to be so hands-on.

“He was seen engaged in a high level of activity and it was an opportunity for us to surveil him and to act accordingly. There were very few outward signs that Adams was bringing in the amount of money he was.

“Occasionally, there are signs that a person’s lifestyle does not match their income but, with Adams, he led a hand-to-mouth lifestyle. Other than driving a fast car, he behaved quite modestly.”

Det Insp Sim said police are unsure of the number of “sub-dealers” beneath Adams, but believe his conviction is a positive result.

“This successful operation has resulted in a significant quantity of illegal drugs being taken off the streets and kept away from our communities. We welcome these convictions,” he said.

“Information from our communities about the supply of controlled drugs is vital to our work.”

Both men will be sentenced later this month.

