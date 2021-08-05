Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Local

Police thank Good Samaritan who helped in Aberdeen churchyard arrest

By Shona Gossip
05/08/2021, 7:47 pm
Police arrested the man in an Aberdeen city centre churchyard
Police have thanked a member of the public who helped them arrest a wanted man.

Officers approached the 45-year-old, who was wanted on a warrant, in an Aberdeen city centre churchyard today.

However, he became aggressive towards them.

Police have now thanked a member of the public who helped them.

In a statement online, the force said: “Police in Aberdeen city centre would like to thank a member of the public who assisted local officers apprehending a 45-year-old man who was wanted on warrant and became aggressive towards police.

“The man was safely brought under control by the officers and nobody was injured as a result.”

The man is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court tomorrow.