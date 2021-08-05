Police thank Good Samaritan who helped in Aberdeen churchyard arrest

Police have thanked a member of the public who helped them arrest a wanted man.
Officers approached the 45-year-old, who was wanted on a warrant, in an Aberdeen city centre churchyard today.
However, he became aggressive towards them.
Police have now thanked a member of the public who helped them.
In a statement online, the force said: “Police in Aberdeen city centre would like to thank a member of the public who assisted local officers apprehending a 45-year-old man who was wanted on warrant and became aggressive towards police.
“The man was safely brought under control by the officers and nobody was injured as a result.”
The man is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court tomorrow.
