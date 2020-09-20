Police thank community after missing north-east teen is traced ‘safe and well’

Missing Bradley Reid from Fraserburgh has been located.

Officers thanked those involved as searches got underway to find the missing teen, who was last seen at his home around 1.45pm yesterday.

In a statement this afternoon, police confirmed that the 14-year-old had been found, it read: “Police Scotland can confirm that Bradley Reid who was reported missing from Fraserburgh has been traced safe and well.

