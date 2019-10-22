Police target north-east drivers parking on double yellow lines

A crackdown on people parking on double yellow lines has been carried out in a north-east town.

Residents in Inverurie had complained to Police Scotland about the issue in the town centre.

Now, officers have been carrying out additional patrols in the area, urging drivers to “use our road space safely, co-operatively and legally.

Local Policing Inspector Gareth Hannan said: “I understand that there may be some members of the public who do not think parking on double-yellow lines is a significant issue. I would point out that these lines are painted following consultation with road engineers and are designed to ensure the free-flow of traffic, to maintain visibility for pedestrians and other road users around junctions and in confined spaces.

“Parking on double-yellow lines, even for a few minutes, increases the risk of congestion and reduces visibility for pedestrians and other road users, thus increasing the risk of accident. I would urge all drivers to use our road space, safely, cooperatively and legally.”