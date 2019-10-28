Police tackle speeding drivers on north-east road

Police cracking down on speeding in the north-east have handed out fines and warned several drivers.
Officers were responding to concerns raised by residents in Drumoak over excessive speed in the village.
In just 90 minutes this morning, six drivers were issued tickets and numerous others were warned for speeding in a 30mph zone.
The vehicles stopped included two with children as passengers.
Posted by North East Police Division on Monday, 28 October 2019