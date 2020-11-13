Police tackle antisocial behaviour in Aberdeen community

Police have hailed the success of a crackdown on antisocial behaviour in a city community.

Since September, officers from the Torry Community Policing Team (CPT) have been regularly patrolling in and around shops and other businesses along Victoria Road.

It is the area’s central route and is full of bakers, food outlets, chemists and newsagents.

As part of efforts to combat crime police have been out and about speaking to business owners and residents about antisocial behaviour.

It comes on the back of concerns raised by local residents about street drinking and illegal drugs being taken on the streets of Torry.

Constables Jamel Gasmi and Matthew Cow have been part of the operation in recent weeks and said the reaction from the historic fishing community has been positive.

Several fixed penalties have been issued for anti-social behaviour and they have also dealt with people in possession of drugs.

© Darrell Benns / DCT MEDIA

And during one visit to a shop, they were even asked for information from a resident interested in joining the police.

Jamel said: “After hearing the feedback we got from local businesses and residents it has gone down well.

“We’ve noticed a reduction in crime and antisocial behaviour. It has been a success.

“Being out on patrol and speaking to members of the public is something we would like to do more of in the future.”

Torry’s police station is right in the middle of the area where officers have been patrolling in recent weeks.

© Darrell Benns / DCT MEDIA

Sergeant Chris Wilson from Torry CPT said their regular patrols have allowed them to build up “good relationships” with the community they serve.

He said: “The initial phase of the operation was engagement with local businesses and members of the public, to see what issues they were encountering in the area. The feedback was generally issues of drug-related crime, street drinking, and anti-social behaviour.

“In response, dedicated foot patrols were carried out, during which time good relationships have been established between officers and the local community.

“During the enforcement phase of the operation, we issued several fixed penalties for issues such as street drinking and antisocial behaviour. In addition, several people were found to be in possession of personal quantities of class A and B drugs and dealt with appropriately.

“Throughout the operation support and signposting to local agencies, was provided to those who we encounter who are suffering from addictions. A number of referrals were offered to partner agencies who specialise in alcohol and drug misuse.

“Overall the operation was deemed a success and has seen an improvement in the area. We intend to continue to build on this good work and are thankful for the assistance and support from the local community.”

Anyone who has any concerns in relation to their local community can contact police on 101 or via the Police Scotland website.

Anonymous reports can be made to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.