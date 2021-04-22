Police swoop on Banchory street to execute search warrant

A significant police presence swooped on a Banchory street this morning to execute a search warrant.

At least “six police vehicles” were spotted on Lawson Crescent at about 10.15am as officers searched a property there.

Following the investigation, police could only confirm that “inquiries were ongoing.”

A delivery driver in the area who witnessed the incident added: “I counted six police vehicles, with dogs and officers in white CSI-type suits.

“I reckon there were at least 12 officers.

“I was coming into Banchory and there were just police vehicles coming from everywhere.”