Survey on future of policing in north-east

A survey is being carried out into the future of policing in the north-east.

The north-east division is looking to publish its local plans for the next four years for each authority area – Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray.

To inform those proposals, they are gathering opinions from people via an online survey.

Some of the questions include how safe residents feel in the community and what worries them most about the area they live in.

Additionally, they are asking what priorities people have locally and what crimes they face most.

All information collated by the police will go into their plans which will be published in April.

These policies will be in effect from April until March 2023.

The survey will remain open until December 31 and can be found at https://consult.scotland.police.uk/surveys/your-police/