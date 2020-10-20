Police urge against people taking law into own hands amid dog theft rumours

Police are urging people not to take the law into their own hands amid rumours of dog-nappers operating in Aberdeen.

Fears that a group of men are travelling around in a white van attempting to steal dogs from gardens, and following dogwalkers, have been spread across social media in recent days.

But last night police dismissed the rumours and said there had been no dog thefts reported to them in the last few weeks.

Footage later emerged of people blocking a white van into a space outside a shop in Tillydrone as an act of “community justice” until police arrived.

Officers have now confirmed the man in question was a delivery driver – and urged against acts of vigilantism.

They reassured residents that they are remaining vigilant and will follow up any reports of dog thefts or suspicious behaviour. To date, they have not received any reports of any stolen animals.

Detective Inspector George Nixon said: “I would encourage anyone with concerns or information to please contact police directly.

“Many incidents being spoken about online have not been reported officially to police, and I must stress that we cannot rely on social media alone to learn about issues concerning our local communities.

“As with any incident, it is crucial that you make contact with the police so that suitable inquiries can be carried out. You can call 101 or 999 if it is an emergency.”