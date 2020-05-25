Police stop Audi travelling at over 100mph on A96

A man has been reported for dangerous driving after an Audi was caught by police being driven at more than 100mph in the north-east.

The incident, which happened near Huntly on Saturday evening, saw a 32-year-old man charged in connection with dangerous driving and “various other offences”.

A Police Scotland spokesmans said: “Around 4.30pm on Saturday a 32-year-old man was stopped allegedly speeding at 100mph on the A96 near Huntly.

“The 32-year-old driver was charged in connection with dangerous driving and driving licence offences. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

A96 near Huntly, Saturday evening, male driving his Audi at over 100mph, stopped by RP Officers and reported for dangerous driving and various other offences. #SlowDownSaveLives and be prepared for unexpected changes in the road.⚠️ #DriveSmart #ProtectTheNHS — Road Policing Scotland (@polscotrpu) May 24, 2020

Roads officers shared details of the incident on social media alongside a message encouraging drivers to slow down, drive smart and protect the NHS