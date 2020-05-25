Show Links
Police stop Audi travelling at over 100mph on A96

by Callum Main
25/05/2020, 1:35 pm Updated: 25/05/2020, 4:42 pm
The incident happened on the A96 near Huntly
A man has been reported for dangerous driving after an Audi was caught by police being driven at more than 100mph in the north-east.

The incident, which happened near Huntly on Saturday evening, saw a 32-year-old man charged in connection with dangerous driving and “various other offences”.

A Police Scotland spokesmans said: “Around 4.30pm on Saturday a 32-year-old man was stopped allegedly speeding at 100mph on the A96 near Huntly.

“The 32-year-old driver was charged in connection with dangerous driving and driving licence offences.  A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Roads officers shared details of the incident on social media alongside a message encouraging drivers to slow down, drive smart and protect the NHS

 