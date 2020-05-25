Show Links
Police stop Audi travelling at over 100mph on A96

by Callum Main
25/05/2020, 1:35 pm
The incident happened on the A96 near Huntly
A man has been reported for dangerous driving after an Audi was caught by police being driven at more than 100mph in the north-east.

The incident, which happened near Huntly on Saturday evening, saw the man stopped by officers in connection with dangerous driving and “various other offences”.

Roads officers shared details of the incident on social media alongside a message encouraging drivers to slow down, drive smart and protect the NHS