Police stop 73 drivers in Aberdeen in roads operation

by Craig Paton
24/12/2018, 8:14 am Updated: 24/12/2018, 8:15 am
A vehicle stopped in Inverurie over the weekend was seized for allegedly having no MOT, no insurance, a bald tyre and no road tax
Police in the north-east stopped more than 70 cars in a routine operation.

Officers were on the A96 between Bucksburn and Dyce to perform static vehicle checks.

All 73 drivers halted were breathalysed as a precaution, with all roadside tests coming back negative.

However some drivers were sanctioned for “minor” road traffic offences.

The stops were part of a wider festive driving operation.

Elsewhere, a vehicle stopped in Inverurie over the weekend was seized for allegedly having no MOT, no insurance, a bald tyre and no road tax.

