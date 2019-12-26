Police still hunting for firebugs who torched former north-east care home

Police are still searching for firebugs who torched a former care home more than 18 months ago.

Blythewood Care Home in Port Elphinstone was destroyed after it was engulfed in fire in April last year, with more than 70 firefighters spending about 10 hours battling the flames.

Police and the fire service launched a joint investigation into the cause of the incident, which has since been deemed deliberate.

However, no one has yet been charged in connection with the fire and the police are still appealing for information.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Following the fire at Blythewood Care Home last year, extensive inquiries were carried out to identify those responsible.

“Numerous local residents came forward with information and were extremely helpful, however at this stage no one has yet been charged. We would still urge anyone with information to contact the police on 101.

“It is never too late to come forward and any new information will be investigated. A vast amount of time was spent by emergency services attending and tackling a fire which should have never happened in the first instance.

“Such irresponsible behaviour which affects the local community will never be tolerated.”

Gordon MP Richard Thomson also urged any potential witnesses to come forward.

He said: “This was a fire which shocked a lot of people at the time, not just because of the ferocity of the blaze, but also because of what the home had meant to people locally.

“I’m sure that no-one will be more disappointed than the investigating officers themselves that it so far hasn’t been possible to bring this investigation to a conclusion.

“I’d encourage anyone who might know anything about this incident, no matter how insignificant they might consider it to be, to take it to the police or Crimestoppers.

“It could make the difference between those responsible for this being held to account or not.”

The fire completely devastated the sprawling granite building, which has been disused since 2016.

Thick smoke could be seen throughout Inverurie and residents were warned to stay away from the School Brae site.

The former care home has been empty since its previous residents were moved into the newer £10 million Bennachie View facility. It has now been sold to Re Fresh Living Limited with hopes that the site can be brought back into use as affordable housing.

Inverurie and District councillor Lesley Berry said: “It’s a shame nobody has been caught as it turned into a potentially very serious situation.

“I would like to see the developers turn it into something useful like good affordable housing.”

Re Fresh Living Limited could not be reached for comment.