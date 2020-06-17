Police step up patrols in Aberdeen community after gathering reports

Police in Aberdeen have stepped up patrols in an Aberdeen community after reports of gatherings in the grounds of a former hotel.

The Treetops Hotel on Springfield Road closed earlier this year after its operator ceased trading.

And now police have been forced to increase their presence in the area around the hotel after concerns over groups congregating there.

A report from Police Scotland to Craigiebuckler and Seafield Community Council revealed officers were working with security at the site in a bid to prevent any repeat.

Nobody has yet been traced regarding the incidents.

The report stated: “In response to reports of youths gathering at the Treetops Hotel site, police have increased their patrols in the area. To date no youths have been traced and security at site are aware.”

Local councillor Martin Greig praised the officers for their response – and urged residents to continue reporting suspicious incidents to the police.

He said: “It is a real shock when strangers come onto your property in suspicious circumstances.

“Everyone has to look out for each other in the area and report any serious worries about possible misbehaviour.

“The police are quick to respond. It is reassuring they have investigated and always do what they can to help.”