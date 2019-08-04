Former north-east police station set to be turned into ‘mind gym’

A former north-east police station will be given a new lease of life – as a “mind gym”.

Sandra Paterson had applied to Aberdeenshire Council to turn the premises on Cruden Bay’s Golf Road into a holistic self-healing support centre.

The 60-year-old said it was a dream come true to be given the planning permission after searching for a suitable location.

The nurse, who lives in Peterhead, said she hoped the centre could open in the coming months.

Alterations to the former police station are currently being made so it can have coaching classes and provide people with Reiki.

Three treatment rooms and a meeting space will be created at the facility.

Sanda said: “There have been many rumours about what the station would be, including a drug rehab centre and a cafe, and I want to let the community know it will be neither of those.

“We aim to support the community with our self-healing and mind gym. The mind gym will have many functions, mainly holding small support groups and workshops.

“This is to help people get to know how their mind can affect their physical wellbeing.

“We will explain the benefit of meditation with educational tools they may find useful to heal themselves from stress and emotional traumas.”

Sandra added the alterations to the Golf Road property were around halfway through, with a prospective opening day in September.

She said: “We had been looking for premises for quite a while because we had struggled.

“The main struggle was to get somewhere that had disabled access.

“We had to get something that was right for us and this came along at a good time.

“I want to make a centre that will give people a place where they can come in for a chat and also get some techniques to help them relax their bodies.”

“This has been my dream for a long time to help people with their emotional problems.”

A decision notice on the application by Aberdeenshire Council said: “The change of use would be in keeping with the character of the existing use and would have no impact on the wider character or amenity of the area and is acceptable.”